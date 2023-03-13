Main Content

Olivia Jade Reveals Her 'Ultimate Dream' That She Hopes To Achieve In Her Career

Olivia Jade Giannulli is stepping out in style on Oscars night! The 23-year-old star wore a glamorous vintage Gucci gown to Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party and told Access Hollywood she knew it was the dress for her right away! She also gave Access her thoughts on the award ceremony and revealed the career dream that she hopes to achieve one day. "I think a makeup line is my ultimate dream, and I'm hopefully putting in some stuff now that will come out soon. That's kind of the end goal for sure," she shared.

