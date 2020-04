Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is back on YouTube, roughly nine months after her parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. In her first video since March, the 20-year-old explains why she returned to the video platform, despite not being legally "allowed to speak on anything" related to the college admissions scandal.

