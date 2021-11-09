Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Olivia Jade Praises Herself For 'Working Hard' On 'DWTS': 'I'm Really Proud Of Myself'

CLIP11/09/21
Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade's time on "Dancing with the Stars" has come to an end. Following the YouTuber star's elimination, she told Access Hollywood what being on the show meant for her, sharing, "For me it's the confidence that I have gained through this show ... I'm just really proud of myself for working that hard." Olivia's partner Val Chmerkovskiy also praised her and shared how disappointed he is over the pair's exit from the hit ABC show. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

Appearing:
Tags: Olivia Jade, news, Interviews
S2021 E06 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.