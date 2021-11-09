Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade's time on "Dancing with the Stars" has come to an end. Following the YouTuber star's elimination, she told Access Hollywood what being on the show meant for her, sharing, "For me it's the confidence that I have gained through this show ... I'm just really proud of myself for working that hard." Olivia's partner Val Chmerkovskiy also praised her and shared how disappointed he is over the pair's exit from the hit ABC show. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

