Olivia Jade is back! The beauty vlogger cemented her return to social media on Dec. 4, amid parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. Olivia shared two flirty Instagram selfies taken in bed, wishing her million-plus Instagram followers a "beautiful day" alongside a cowboy emoji. The post comes days after the 20-year-old updated fans in a candid YouTube video, explaining that she's "legally not allowed" to comment specifically on her parents' legal saga but has missed speaking to viewers in her nearly nine-month absence.

