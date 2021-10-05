Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Val Chmerkovskiy stunned with their top scoring Tango on Monday night. Access Hollywood caught up with Olivia, who opened up about her mom, Lori Loughlin, returning to acting. "It's just hard to speak on the situation. You don't want to say the wrong thing but at the end of the day it's my mom. I love her, I'm proud of her. I'm happy she's back to work and I'm happy that I have this opportunity to also be working," Olivia said. The next episode of "DWTS" will air Monday & Tuesday night on ABC.

