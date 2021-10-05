Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Olivia Jade Is Proud Of Mom Lori Loughlin For Acting Return After College Admissions Scandal

CLIP10/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Val Chmerkovskiy stunned with their top scoring Tango on Monday night. Access Hollywood caught up with Olivia, who opened up about her mom, Lori Loughlin, returning to acting. "It's just hard to speak on the situation. You don't want to say the wrong thing but at the end of the day it's my mom. I love her, I'm proud of her. I'm happy she's back to work and I'm happy that I have this opportunity to also be working," Olivia said. The next episode of "DWTS" will air Monday & Tuesday night on ABC.

Appearing:
Tags: Olivia Jade, lori loughlin, dancing with the stars, val chmerkovskiy
S2021 E09 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.