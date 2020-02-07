Olivia Jade Is Living Her Best Life In Beachy New Photo: 'Tiny Girl, Big Mountain'

Also available on the NBC app

Olivia Jade is back on Instagram and soaking up the sun. The beauty vlogger shared a new snap on her Instagram account this week – which was taken during a day by the beach. Olivia walked to the top of a sandy hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean and posed with a smile and her arms outstretched. She wore a cute and casual look and captioned the photo, "Tiny girl, big mountain." Olivia's new pic is one of the select few she's posted since she made her grand return to social media in December, more than eight months after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, became entangled in the college admissions scandal.

