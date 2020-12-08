Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Olivia Jade Hasn’t Talked With Parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Gianulli Since They Went To Prison

CLIP12/08/20
Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade Giannulli is speaking out. The YouTube star made an appearance on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk,” where she spoke with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The interview was the first time the influencer has spoken out since the college admissions scandal, where her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister Bella into USC.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Olivia Jade, olivia jade giannulli, Mossimo Giannulli, lori loughlin, Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch, Jada Pinkett Smith, willow smith, adrienne banfield jones
S0 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.