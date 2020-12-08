Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade Giannulli is speaking out. The YouTube star made an appearance on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk,” where she spoke with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The interview was the first time the influencer has spoken out since the college admissions scandal, where her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister Bella into USC.

Appearing: