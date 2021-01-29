Also available on the nbc app

Ouch! Olivia Jade Giannulli is recovering from a painful injury. The beauty influencer revealed a split lip and chipped tooth in a new vlog posted on Thursday, telling fans that she bumped her head after a sudden fainting spell in her bathroom. A source tells People that the 21-year-old had food poisoning but is feeling "fine" now. Olivia's update marks her second YouTube video since returning to the platform for the first time in more than a year. Earlier this month, the social media star addressed her polarizing appearance on "Red Table Talk," in which she spoke out for the first time about mom Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli's involvement in the college admissions scandal.

