Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, received backlash for her social media posts about racism after the death of George Floyd. The 20-year-old beauty influencer shared a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories on May 31, as the country was in the midst of several Black Lives Matter protests saying people like her should use her white privilege to bring about an end to racism. Many took issue with Olivia's position and called her out as the wrong person to message unity after her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

