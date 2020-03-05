Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Olivia Jade Crushes Intense Gym Workout With Celebrity Trainer

CLIP03/04/20
Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade is crushing it in the gym! The beauty guru reshared a series of Instagram videos of her intense recent workout with celebrity trainer Chase Weber. Olivia worked up a sweat doing ab routines and squats with weights. Her fitness posts mark her most recent dispatch from her new life amid her parents' legal woes; mom Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli will face trial in October for their alleged crimes in the college admissions scandal. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Olivia Jade, olivia jade giannulli, workout, health, fitness, trainer, lori loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, college admissions scandal, jackson guthy
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.