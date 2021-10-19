Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade doesn't have time for rumors! After the "Dancing with the Stars" pair snagged a 36 out of 40 for their Foxtrot to "Summer Nights," Olivia and Val explained to Access Hollywood what it was like to be in the bottom three this week. Olivia also shared why she was quick to slam rumors that she was "hooking up "with Val. She noted that the rumors are similar to the ones that began about her mom Lori Loughlin and her "Full House" co-star John Stamos. "DWTS" airs on ABC on Monday nights.

