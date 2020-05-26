Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter Olivia Jade has posted on social media for the first time since her parents agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions scandal. The 20-year-old took to Instagram stories to share a series of photos on Memorial Day, including a tribute to veterans. The budding media influencer’s last post before news of the plea deal broke was a Mother’s Day tribute to Lori.

