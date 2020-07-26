Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood has lost one of its most enduring Golden Age icons. Olivia de Havilland died July 26 at age 104. Reps for the actress confirmed the sad news to multiple outlets, sharing that Olivia passed away from natural causes in Paris, where she lived for more than 60 years. The big screen legend was best known for her work in 1939's "Gone With the Wind," for which she was honored with her first Oscar nomination, and starring as Maid Marian in "The Adventures of Robin Hood" the previous year.

