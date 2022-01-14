Main Content

Olivia Culpo Was Asked To 'Cover Up' Outfit Ahead Of American Airlines Flight

CLIP01/14/22
Olivia Culpo was asked to cover up. The model's sister Aurora Culpo took to her Instagram Story to share that American Airlines allegedly asked her sis to "cover up" before they boarded their flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit ... She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can't get on the plane."

