Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo posted a photo alongside Lexi Altobelli to her Instagram, alongside a heartbreaking post asking for the public’s help. The 27-year-old model shared her sorrow for 16-year-old Lexi, who lost both of her parents and a younger sister in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, her parents and sister along with four others. "I can’t imagine what could possibly ease their pain at this time, but I know thoughts and prayers can go a long way," Olivia shared.

