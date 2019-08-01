Olivia Culpo Doesn't Regret Being Public About Her Vulnerability (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Olivia Culpo's life isn't perfect all the time, but that's totally fine with her. The model and former Miss Universe reflected on sharing her struggles with the world on Instagram when she chatted exclusively with Access during a pizza-making event at Buca di Beppo for Best Buddies International, an organization that works to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Olivia has worked with Best Buddies for about eight years since entering her first pageant for Miss Rhode Island. Find out what she had to say about using her platform and social media to help others and give back.

