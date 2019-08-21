Olivia Colman Proudly Goes Barefoot At Award Ceremony Proving She's Truly The Queen

Also available on the NBC app

Bow down to Olivia Colman! The actress went barefoot at the 2019 Raindance Film Festival in London, ditching her red stiletto heels to accept the Icon Award barefoot. The charming star made her way to the podium without her shoes before festival founder Elliott Grove presented her with the trophy. Olivia won an Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in 2018's "The Favourite," but she will play royalty again in Netflix's "The Crown" this fall.

