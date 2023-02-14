Main Content

Oliver Hudson & Erinn Hudson Recall The First Time Erin Met Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell

CLIP02/16/23

Oliver Hudson and wife Erinn joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss their unfiltered podcast, "Unconsciously Coupled." Oliver of course is the son of the legendary Goldie Hawn and when asked how the first meeting with Goldie and Kurt Russell went, Erinn assured the hosts that it went well. Erinn said, "They are the most down to earth, funny... we hit it off right away." "Unconsciously Coupled With Erinn and Oliver Hudson" is available on Apple Podcasts.

