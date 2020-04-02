O.J. Simpson, like most of America, has been watching the hit Netflix show, “Tiger King.” The 72-year-old took to Twitter to share his unfiltered thought on the wild series, saying that there’s “no doubt” in his mind that Carole Baskin’s late husband Don Lewis is “tiger sashimi.” The docuseries follows, in part, the mysterious disappearance of Carole’s late husband, with other members of Don’s family sharing similar sentiments to OJ. Carole denies any wrongdoing and maintains her innocence.

