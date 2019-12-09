Also available on the NBC app

Jai Rodriguez stopped by Access Daily to chat with host Scott Evans and guest host Bevy Smith about all of his exciting projects, including starring in the new Hulu series "Dollface." Jai opens up about adopting a furry friend from Vanderpump Dogs, sharing that the pup has taught him a lot about himself. Plus, Jai, who was an OG star of "Queer Eye," gives a sweet shout out to the stars of the reboot.

