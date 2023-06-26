Main Content

Offset & Quavo Reunite To Pay Tribute To Takeoff With Performance At 2023 BET Awards

Offset and Quavo honored Takeoff with their powerful performance at the 2023 BET Awards. The rappers reunited onstage for their first performance together since the death of their loved one and fellow Migos member. As they took the stage, a rocket was in the background as a nod to Takeoff and a spotlight poignantly shined where he would have stood. They began with Quavo and Takeoff's song "Hotel Lobby," and when it ended, they pointed in the air as the rocket took off, revealing an image of Takeoff behind it.

