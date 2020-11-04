Main Content

Olivia Benson is on the case! "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay hit the streets of New York City on Election Day to deliver Milk Bar cookies to unsuspecting voters waiting in line for hours at Madison Square Garden. The actress was snapped enthusiastically tossing out treats to people as she thanked them for casting their ballots. Meanwhile, down south in Atlanta, Migos rapper Offset teamed up with The Slutty Vegan and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to hand out free burgers, sandwiches and fries at polling stations across the city.

