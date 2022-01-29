Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Child with Bre Tiesi Nearly Two Months After Son's Death
CLIP 01/31/22
Main Content
"Octomom" Nadya Suleman is celebrating her kids' newest milestone. The 46-year-old wished her octuplets a happy 13th birthday on Friday with what appears to be a never-before-seen throwback photo of her and the children posing together. Suleman, who now goes by Natalie, praised the youngsters on Instagram in a heartfelt post noting how proud she is to see them all reach their teen years as "some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known."