'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Celebrates Her Kids' 13th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Photo

"Octomom" Nadya Suleman is celebrating her kids' newest milestone. The 46-year-old wished her octuplets a happy 13th birthday on Friday with what appears to be a never-before-seen throwback photo of her and the children posing together. Suleman, who now goes by Natalie, praised the youngsters on Instagram in a heartfelt post noting how proud she is to see them all reach their teen years as "some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known."

