Also available on the nbc app

Octavia Spencer recently turned 50 and had to cancel her celebration due to the pandemic. Luckily, her friends stepped up by getting her birthday messages from lots of loved ones – and one from Keanu Reeves! "I was just sobbing. I didn't know I was going to receive that [compilation video], and then for someone I don't know being a part of it in Keanu, it was really sweet and just like the cherry on top," she told Access Hollywood. Octavia also recalled her chance encounter with Keanu in her early days in Hollywood. Plus, she shared what it was like working with Anne Hathaway on the set of "The Witches"! "The Witches" is streaming now on HBO Max.

Appearing: