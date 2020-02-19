Also available on the nbc app

Octavia Spencer reveals to Access Hollywood at the Disney and Pixar animated flick "Onward" premiere how much work went into voicing her character, Manticore. And, in honor of Black History Month, the actress looks back on her role in "Hidden Figures" and says she's "thrilled" to have been part of telling the story. Octavia also opens up about her recent Instagram post where she states that her career started at 40, even though she'd been working since 26. She explains that she was able to achieve her dreams by surrounding herself with a good circle of friends who were there for each other through "all the ups and downs." “Onward” hits theaters on March 6.

