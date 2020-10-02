Also available on the nbc app

Nyle DiMarco is ready to take his platform to the next level. The "Deaf U" executive producer and Deaf activist shares with Access Hollywood what makes the upcoming Netflix docuseries so groundbreaking and why he's thrilled to launch a new project that helps elevate Deaf culture into the mainstream in an unprecedented way. What was it like to return to his alma mater, Gallaudet University, to meet with the cast members, who are all real students? And, Nyle reflects on his double wins for "America's Next Top Model" and "Dancing with the Stars," and the best advice new "DWTS" host Tyra Banks gave him during his "ANTM" days. The entire first season of "Deaf U" drops Friday, Oct. 9 on Netflix.

