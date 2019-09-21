NXIVM Survivor's Mother Details Reliving 'Painful' Cult Experience For Bombshell Lifetime Movie

Also available on the NBC app

Catherine Oxenberg is telling her own harrowing story in the hopes of helping others, but stepping into her past was even more painful than she may have expected. The author reveals to Access Hollywood why the process of making Lifetime's "Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter" hit so close to home that she couldn't watch a few key scenes. Catherine's own daughter, India, was involved in NXIVM and the upcoming TV movie chronicles both women's experience with the cult's shocking power. Following her mother's project, how is India planning on bringing her perspective to the public?

