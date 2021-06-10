Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

*NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Says He Once 'Couldn't Be In The Same Room' With This Backstreet Boys Member

CLIP06/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

The boy band rivalry was apparently real between *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and a certain Backstreet Boys member. In a joint interview for Variety with Chris, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and 98 Degrees singer Jeff Timmons, Chris revealed that in the late '90s and early 2000s, he used to feel some tension toward AJ. "There was a time when I couldn’t be in the same room with this guy. But there's always been a mutual respect, and now that we’re all parents, we've grown up," he said.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, chris kirkpatrick, NSYNC, *NSync, Backstreet Boys, aj mclean, 98 Degrees, Jeff Timmons
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.