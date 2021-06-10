Also available on the nbc app

The boy band rivalry was apparently real between *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and a certain Backstreet Boys member. In a joint interview for Variety with Chris, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and 98 Degrees singer Jeff Timmons, Chris revealed that in the late '90s and early 2000s, he used to feel some tension toward AJ. "There was a time when I couldn’t be in the same room with this guy. But there's always been a mutual respect, and now that we’re all parents, we've grown up," he said.

