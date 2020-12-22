Also available on the nbc app

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree! From North West and Willow Hart to Emme Muñiz and Leni Klum, celebrity kids have made headlines in 2020 for impressively following in the footsteps of their famous parents. Here are the biggest breakout moments of the year from the children of Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Kanye West and more. The list includes performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, joining the WWE and landing the cover of Vogue. Mom and dad must be so proud!

Appearing: