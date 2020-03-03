Also available on the NBC app

North West has inherited dad Kanye West's musical genius! The stylish 6-year-old stole the spotlight during the Yeezy Season 8 show at Paris Fashion Week when she hit the catwalk to perform an original rap song. North looked cute as ever as she confidently delivered the lyrics while the models strutted by wearing various neutral shades. Kanye beamed with pride as he stepped out to join his daughter who was clearly loving her time to shine. North even concluded her surprise appearance by boldly screaming into the mic! Kim Kardashian captured the moment from the audience as she watched on with sister Kourtney Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick.

