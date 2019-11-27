Main Content

North West Looks So Grown Up In Silly Mirror Selfie With Kim Kardashian

North West is just growing up so fast! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share the sweetest selfie with her eldest kiddo, which also totally proved that she doesn't look like a little girl anymore. In the silly snapshot, the reality star showed off her best duck face while the 6-year-old flashed a huge grin. And fans were quick to comment on how mature north looked in the adorable mirror selfie!

