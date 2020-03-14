Also available on the nbc app

Check out this adorable musical duo! North West teamed up with rap sensation That Girl Lay Lay to create a Tik Tok dance video to the 11-year-old's tune "Mama." Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter can be seen showing off her moves in the 15-second clip as she sings the lyrics and bounces around to the beat. At one point, the charismatic 6-year-old runs up and puts her face close to camera — proving that she's already inherited her famous dad's scene-stealing abilities!

