Kanye West made his runway debut with his kids by his side! The "Donda" rapper opened the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend, wearing a combat inspired all-black look. Ye's four kids were on hand to support their papa! As he arrived at the event, Kanye was spotted walking in with his children, 4-year-old Chicago, 6-year-old Saint and 3-year-old Psalm. North was also seen heading into the show wearing black from head to toe just like dad.

