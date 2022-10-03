Main Content

North West and Her 3 Siblings Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Paris Fashion Show

Kanye West made his runway debut with his kids by his side! The "Donda" rapper opened the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend, wearing a combat inspired all-black look. Ye's four kids were on hand to support their papa! As he arrived at the event, Kanye was spotted walking in with his children, 4-year-old Chicago, 6-year-old Saint and 3-year-old Psalm. North was also seen heading into the show wearing black from head to toe just like dad.

Tags: Kanye West, North West, saint west, chicago west, Psalm West, Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga
