Access Hollywood
Normani Twerks By The Pool In A Sexy Bikini & Stilettos In Sultry New Instagram Video

CLIP07/22/21
Normani is getting wild! The “Motivation” songstress left jaws on the floor in her latest Instagram video, which showed her dancing to her long-awaited single, “Wild Side.” She strutted between two infinity pools overlooking a gorgeous view, wearing a bikini with sparkling fringe and matching stilettos. The camera zoomed in on each sizzling move as she whipped her hair in the wind and twerked in the water!

