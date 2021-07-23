Also available on the nbc app

Normani is getting wild! The “Motivation” songstress left jaws on the floor in her latest Instagram video, which showed her dancing to her long-awaited single, “Wild Side.” She strutted between two infinity pools overlooking a gorgeous view, wearing a bikini with sparkling fringe and matching stilettos. The camera zoomed in on each sizzling move as she whipped her hair in the wind and twerked in the water!

