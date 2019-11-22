Normani Slays In Red Hot Lingerie As Rihanna’s First-Ever Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
Let Normani be your motivation! The pop star is the first-ever brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand. She looks red hot in lingerie in photos shared on her Instagram with thigh-high stockings bedazzled with the brand's name and some jewels paired with long flowing locks, as well as some bright red nails. "I'm the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty!!! I love you @badgalriri," she wrote. "I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are."