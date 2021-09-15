Main Content

Normani Is So Excited Getting Ready For Her First Met Gala: 'I Feel Like Black Girl Magic'

Normani got to live out one of her biggest ambitions when she went to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night! "I've only dreamt of going to the Met for so many years," the "Wild Side" songstress told Access Hollywood exclusively as she prepared for her big debut in her hotel suite. She wore a gorgeous Valentino couture gown and gushed, "I feel like Black Girl Magic. You know, yellow looks great on dark skin. I'm very, very excited."

