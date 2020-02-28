Also available on the nbc app

Normani opened up in a new interview with Rolling Stone and addressed her former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello's past racist remarks that recently resurfaced online. Camila publicly apologized for her comments last December. Normani offered a written statement to the publication saying in part, "It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn't hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat."

