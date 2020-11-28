Also available on the nbc app

Norman Reedus isn't afraid to show off his musical side, especially when it comes to fatherhood! The "Walking Dead" star helped his and Diane Kruger's 2-year-old daughter sing the ABCs in a rare family video. Diane shared the adorable clip over the Thanksgiving holiday, honoring Norman and their little girl with a moving message about how fortunate she feels to have them by her side during what's been a challenging time for so many.

Appearing: