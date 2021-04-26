Main Content

‘Nomadland’s’ Chloé Zhao Makes Oscar History As First Asian-American Woman To Win Best Director

Chloé Zhao just made Oscars history! The “Nomadland” filmmaker became the second woman ever and the first woman of color to take home the Best Director prize at Sunday’s big show. Chloé was up against Lee Isaac Chung, Emerald Fennell, David Fincher and Thomas Vinterberg, and she gave her fellow nominees a grateful shoutout in her speech before also delivering a powerful story about the childhood inspiration she still carries with her when pushing forward through tough times.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
