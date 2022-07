Former “America's Got Talent” and “The Voice” contestant Nolan Neal has passed away at the age of 41. Neal was found deceased in his apartment in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, July 18, Nashville PD confirms to Access Hollywood. Nolan had been open about his struggles with substance abuse prior to his death. His cause of death is currently unclassified pending results of an autopsy.

