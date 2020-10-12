Also available on the nbc app

“Nocturne” stars Sydney Sweeney and Madison Iseman chatted with Access Hollywood about the psychological thriller, which is a part of “Welcome To Blumhouse,” and shared what fans can expect to see! Plus, Sydney reveals how she feels about the fan reaction to “Euphoria.” And, Madison reveals how excited she is for her new film, “Clouds.” “Nocturne” will be available on Amazon Prime Video on October 13.

Appearing: