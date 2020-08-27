Also available on the nbc app

Noah Schnapp has issued an apology amid backlash over a controversial resurfaced video. In it, the "Stranger Things" actor can be seen singing aloud over top Chris Brown's opening verse in his and Lil Dicky's hit song "Freaky Friday." Chris’ verse includes repeated use of the n-word; and from the looks of the video, many fans believed Noah was singing the slur aloud. Amid mounting criticism, the 15-year-old released a statement insisting that he hadn't actually sang the n-word, but rather used “neighbor” as a “replacement word,” something he expressed remorse for nonetheless. “It is not my place to use one and I should of kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry,” he wrote on Instagram.

Appearing: