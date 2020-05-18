Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Noah Cyrus Tearfully Admits Growing Up As Miley Cyrus' Sister Was 'Absolutely Unbearable'

CLIP05/18/20
Also available on the nbc app

Noah Cyrus is getting real about what it was really like to grow up in big sister Miley Cyrus' shadow. "Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister," The 20-year-old said while chatting about her new EP during an Instagram Live. "But, you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s***t about due to what people said to me online."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, Access, Noah Cyrus, 2020 news, Miley Cyrus, siblings, Sibling Rivalry, Sisters, news, lifestyle, entertainment news
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.