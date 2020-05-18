Also available on the nbc app

Noah Cyrus is getting real about what it was really like to grow up in big sister Miley Cyrus' shadow. "Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister," The 20-year-old said while chatting about her new EP during an Instagram Live. "But, you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s***t about due to what people said to me online."

