Noah Cyrus has nothing but love for Lil Nas X! The "July" singer chatted with Access Hollywood at Spotify's Best New Artist Party and dished about the rapper's relationship with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus and the rest of their family following the astronomical success of "Old Town Road." Noah said, "It's dope to see one of your best friends and your dad onstage together. It's pretty, like, surreal and fun to watch that dynamic." The 20-year-old musician, who will be her pop's date to the 2020 Grammy Awards, also teased her forthcoming new music!

