Noah Cyrus is going to be a bride!! The singer took to Instagram on Monday to announce her engagement to her boyfriend Pinkus. "The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together. This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give," she shared.

