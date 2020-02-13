Also available on the NBC app

The "To All The Boys" franchise is as big of a hit with moms as it is their daughters! Ahead of the release of "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," Lana Condor and Noah Centineo each reacted to the cross-generational fandom – and Noah revealed that moms frequently approach him on their daughters' behalf. "Moms that are super, super loving of their daughters, they're like, 'You need to meet my daughter! You gotta meet my daughter!' … Mom wants the autograph with a huge poster, and she's like, 'But get a selfie with my daughter!'" he told All Access. "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" hits Netflix on Feb. 12.

Appearing: