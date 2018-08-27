Noah Centineo: Our Favorite Interview Moments With The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Star (Access Archives)

Also available on the NBC app

Access has interviewed Noah Centineo several times over the last couple of years, and we're taking a look back at a couple of our favorite interview moments with the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actor. We hit the set of Freeform's "The Fosters" in 2016, and talked about how he and the cast cut loose when they weren't filming the drama's emotional material. And, as "The Fosters" cast filmed the 100th episode, Noah shared his favorite memories of working on the Warner Bros. lot. Plus, recently he told us about filming "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" for Netflix opposite Lana Condor.

