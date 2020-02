Also available on the NBC app

Noah Centineo talks with Access Hollywood at the premiere for "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" and reveals if he's had any embarrassing moments in his life that were as bad as what happened to Lara Jean in the film, when she fell in front of a crush! He also dishes on what wrapping up the series was like. "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" is on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020.

