Noah Centineo chats with Access about playing the romantic lead in two new Netflix films – the just released "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," and the upcoming "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser." Who helped him learn Lacrosse to play Peter in "To All the Boys…"? And, Noah reveals how he found time while filming "The Fosters" to shoot the Netflix movies.

