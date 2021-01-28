Also available on the nbc app

Noah Centineo talked with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the third and last installment of "To All The Boys." Noah admitted that the trilogy has changed his life in "limitless ways" and he couldn’t be more grateful for what the franchise has done for him. The actor also revealed what he stole from the set. Plus, Noah joked that he has always been a "heartthrob" and he shared the similarities between him and his character, Peter. "To All The Boys: Forever And Always" is set to premiere on Netflix Feb. 12.

